Halftime Report

SC State and Howard have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. SC State has jumped out to a quick 30-23 lead against Howard.

SC State has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Howard 5-11, SC State 4-13

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The SC State Bulldogs and the Howard Bison will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 defeat to the Spartans. SC State has not had much luck with Norfolk State recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Even though they lost, SC State were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Norfolk State only posted 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bison suffered a bruising 73-54 loss at the hands of the Eagles on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Howard has scored all season.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 4-13. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SC State took a serious blow against Howard in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 91-55. Will SC State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Howard is a 5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Howard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SC State.