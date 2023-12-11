Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-3, SC State 2-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

What to Know

SC State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. SC State has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 13.

The point spread may have favored SC State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-71 to the Wildcats. SC State has not had much luck with Bethune-Cook. recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though they lost, SC State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bethune-Cook. only pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Jacksonville's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Knights, falling 94-52.

The Buccaneers' victory bumped their season record to 3-5 while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs to 2-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Jacksonville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Jacksonville is a 4.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

SC State and Jacksonville both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.