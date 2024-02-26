Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 8-16, SC State 11-16

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the SC State Bulldogs and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 26th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The timing is sure in SC State's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Hawks have not had much luck on the away from home, with 13 straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Hornets 69-62. That's two games straight that SC State has won by exactly seven points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Md.-E. Shore found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Eagles, falling 88-55. Md.-E. Shore has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-16 record this season. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Looking ahead to Monday, SC State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

SC State beat the Hawks 63-53 in their previous matchup back in January. Does SC State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SC State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.