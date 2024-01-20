Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: NC Central 10-7, SC State 4-14

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

What to Know

NC Central has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. After both having extra time off, the NC Central Eagles and the SC State Bulldogs will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. NC Central will be strutting in after a victory while SC State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Monday, it was close, but the Eagles sidestepped the Spartans for a 60-58 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for NC Central, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC State in their matchups with Howard: they've now lost five in a row.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 10-7 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

NC Central beat SC State 71-64 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does NC Central have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC State.