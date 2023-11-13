Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: North Florida 2-0, SC State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. SC State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

SC State was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 96-52 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. SC State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 81-70. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.

The Bulls' victory bumped their season record to 1-0 while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

SC State came up short against North Florida when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 72-66. Will SC State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

North Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.