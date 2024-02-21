Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-17, SC Upstate 9-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Charleston Southern and the Spartans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 86-55 bruising that the Bulldogs dished out on Saturday. Charleston Southern has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Charleston Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UNC-Ash. racked up 16 assists.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 73-65.

The Buccaneers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 9-16.

Charleston Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC Upstate and Charleston Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.