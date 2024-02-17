Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 12-14, SC Upstate 9-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Gardner-Webb and the Spartans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs beat the Buccaneers 85-77.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SC Upstate ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-81 win over the Panthers.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-14 record this season. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 9-16.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gardner-Webb since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC Upstate and Gardner-Webb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.