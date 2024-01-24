Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: High Point 16-4, SC Upstate 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at G.B. Hodge Center. High Point is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact High Point proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 86-79. 86 seems to be a good number for High Point as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Spartans had to settle for a 64-61 loss against the Highlanders on Saturday.

The Panthers' victory was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given High Point's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

High Point is a big 7.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

High Point has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.