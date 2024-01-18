Halftime Report

Longwood is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against SC Upstate.

Longwood came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Longwood 13-6, SC Upstate 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Longwood and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. Longwood is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Lancers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Longwood in their matchups with UNC-Ash.: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Longwood were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNC-Ash. only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-70 to the Buccaneers. SC Upstate didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood came up short against SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 72-67. Can Longwood avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Longwood is a 5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SC Upstate and Longwood both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.