Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ SC Upstate Spartans
Current Records: Longwood 13-6, SC Upstate 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Longwood and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. Longwood is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
On Saturday, the Lancers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Longwood in their matchups with UNC-Ash.: they've now lost three in a row.
Even though they lost, Longwood were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNC-Ash. only pulled down five offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-70 to the Buccaneers. SC Upstate didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.
Longwood came up short against SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 72-67. Can Longwood avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SC Upstate and Longwood both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 15, 2023 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Longwood 72 vs. SC Upstate 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. SC Upstate 70
- Feb 10, 2022 - Longwood 85 vs. SC Upstate 72
- Jan 05, 2021 - SC Upstate 65 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 04, 2021 - SC Upstate 71 vs. Longwood 69
- Feb 20, 2020 - Longwood 68 vs. SC Upstate 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - SC Upstate 73 vs. Longwood 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Longwood 83 vs. SC Upstate 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - SC Upstate 80 vs. Longwood 63