Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Longwood 13-6, SC Upstate 5-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Longwood and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. Longwood is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Lancers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Longwood in their matchups with UNC-Ash.: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Longwood were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNC-Ash. only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-70 to the Buccaneers. SC Upstate didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood came up short against SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 72-67. Can Longwood avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate and Longwood both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.