After a tough loss on the road their last time out, SC Upstate looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against Presbyterian.

SC Upstate entered the match with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Presbyterian hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-9, SC Upstate 4-12

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Blue Hose are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Presbyterian is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Presbyterian fell just short of Gardner-Webb by a score of 63-61.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 95-76 defeat to Winthrop might stick with them for a while. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Spartans were thoroughly outmatched 54-37 in the second half.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 8-9. As for SC Upstate, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Presbyterian has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've only made 29.5% of their threes this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Presbyterian is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Presbyterian is a 4.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Hose as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

SC Upstate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.