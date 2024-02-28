Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Presbyterian 13-16, SC Upstate 9-19

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at G.B. Hodge Center. SC Upstate is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Presbyterian in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Blue Hose made easy work of the Eagles and carried off a 78-55 victory.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 83-74 to the Eagles.

The Blue Hose's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-16. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January, winning 80-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Presbyterian since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SC Upstate is a slight 2-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.