Halftime Report

SC State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against SC Upstate.

SC State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: SC State 5-7, SC Upstate 4-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC Upstate will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the SC State Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, SC Upstate suffered a painful 73-53 defeat at the hands of S. Carolina. The Spartans haven't had much luck with the Gamecocks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

SC Upstate's loss came about despite a quality game from Breylin Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 68-64 to Furman.

Even though they lost, SC State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

SC Upstate's defeat dropped their record down to 4-9. As for SC State, they dropped their record down to 5-7 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC Upstate hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While SC Upstate and SC State both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, SC State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 5-7 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 7-4 record against the spread.

Odds

SC State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

SC Upstate has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 6 years.