Voorhees Tigers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Voorhees 0-1, SC Upstate 2-4

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

After three games on the road, SC Upstate is heading back home. They will take on the Voorhees Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

On Tuesday, the Spartans lost to the Cardinals on the road by a decisive 75-58 margin.

Voorhees kicked off their season on the road on November 6th and hit a couple of potholes. They took a 65-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Voorhees has not had much luck with SC State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The losses dropped the Spartans to 2-4 and the Cardinals to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Voorhees struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.