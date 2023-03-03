The No. 5 seed Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (15-15) and the No. 4 SC Upstate Spartans (15-14) match up in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Big South Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs enter this contest in a slump, losing four straight games. Last Saturday, Gardner-Webb fell to SC Upstate 75-69. On the opposite side, the Spartans have won six of their last seven outings. The winner advances to face the winner of UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tipoff from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. SC Upstate odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.

Gardner-Webb vs. SC Upstate spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Gardner-Webb vs. SC Upstate State over/under: 133 points

Gardner-Webb vs. SC Upstate money line: Bulldogs -190, Spartans +158

WEBB: Over is 5-0 in Bulldogs' last five overall

SCU: Spartans are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

Junior guard DQ Nicholas is an active and energetic two-way force on the court. The Georgia native uses his instincts to make plays on both ends. Nicholas averages 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. On Feb. 15, he finished with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Senior forward Kareem Reid utilizes his size and power to his advantage in the lane. Reid has long arms that help him defend the rim and grab boards. The New York native is sixth in the conference in blocks (1.2) with 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. He finished with a double-double in two of his last five games. In the Feb. 25 win over USC Upstate, Reid dropped 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Why SC Upstate can cover

Sophomore guard Jordan Gainey is the go-to option offensively with a reliable jumper. Gainey has great footwork and quickness to gain a step against his matchup. The Arizona native is fifth in the Big South in points (15) and first in steals (2). On Feb. 15, he put up 17 points, four assists and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Trae Broadnax joins Gainey in the backcourt as another impactful presence. Broadnax has the ball control and foot speed to beat his matchup and be a solid defender. The Georgia native averages 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He has finished with at least 14 points in two of his past three games. On Feb. 25, Broadnax tallied 16 points, four assists and two steals.

