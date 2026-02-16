The Southeastern Louisiana Lions battle the East Texas A&M Lions in a Southland Conference matchup on Monday afternoon. Southeastern Louisiana is coming off a 69-66 loss at Northwestern State on Saturday, while East Texas A&M dropped a 97-54 decision to East Texas A&M that same day. SE Louisiana (8-18, 5-12 Southland), who is tied for ninth in the conference, is 1-13 on the road this season. East Texas A&M (10-17, 5-12 Southland), who have lost two in a row, are 5-6 on their home court.

Tipoff from Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas, is set for 2 p.m. ET. SE leads the all-time series 5-2, but East Texas A&M earned a 70-69 win on Dec. 15. East Texas A&M is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any East Texas A&M vs. SE Louisiana picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for East Texas A&M vs. SE Louisiana:

Southeastern Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M spread: East Texas A&M -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Southeastern Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M over/under: 134.5 points Southeastern Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M money line: Southeastern Louisiana +108, East Texas A&M -129 Southeastern Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M picks: See picks at SportsLine Southeastern Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (134.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the seven head-to-head matchups. The Over has also hit in three of the last six Southeastern Louisiana games, and in each of the last two East Texas A&M games.

The model projects Southeastern Louisiana to have two players score 10.8 points or more, including Jeremy Elyzee's projected 11.1 points. East Texas A&M is projected to have three players score 10.6 or more points, led by Ronnie Harrison, who is projected to score 14.8 points. The Over clears in 52% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SE Louisiana vs. East Texas A&M spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.