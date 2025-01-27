Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Houston Chr. 9-11, SE Louisiana 12-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Louisiana is 8-2 against Houston Chr. since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Pride Roofing University Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Lions come in on six and the Huskies on three.

On Saturday, SE Louisiana made easy work of Incarnate Word and carried off an 86-63 win.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. hadn't done well against New Orleans recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Houston Chr. walked away with an 86-76 victory over New Orleans.

Houston Chr. was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

SE Louisiana is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

SE Louisiana skirted past Houston Chr. 81-78 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..