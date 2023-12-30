Who's Playing

Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Loyola (N.O.) 0-1, SE Louisiana 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Loyola (N.O.) is 0-3 against SE Louisiana since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the SE Louisiana Lions at 3:00 p.m. ET at University Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Loyola (N.O.)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-54 punch to the gut against the Ragin Cajuns. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Loyola (N.O.) in their matchups with Louisiana: they've now lost seven in a row.

SE Louisiana has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 48-47.

The Wolfpack bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Loyola (N.O.) ended up a good deal behind SE Louisiana when the teams last played back in November of 2022, losing 90-72. Can Loyola (N.O.) avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Loyola (N.O.) in the last 8 years.