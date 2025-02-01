Who's Playing
New Orleans Privateers @ SE Louisiana Lions
Current Records: New Orleans 4-17, SE Louisiana 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the SE Louisiana Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. The Privateers are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
Last Monday, things could have been worse for New Orleans, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-58 loss to Incarnate Word.
Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, SE Louisiana's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston Chr. The Lions didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 4-17. As for SE Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.
New Orleans is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-11 against the spread).
New Orleans might still be hurting after the devastating 91-71 loss they got from SE Louisiana when the teams last played back in January. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point New Orleans was down 47-27.
Odds
SE Louisiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 11, 2025 - SE Louisiana 91 vs. New Orleans 71
- Mar 10, 2024 - New Orleans 78 vs. SE Louisiana 66
- Feb 24, 2024 - SE Louisiana 77 vs. New Orleans 67
- Jan 06, 2024 - SE Louisiana 73 vs. New Orleans 68
- Mar 06, 2023 - New Orleans 82 vs. SE Louisiana 78
- Jan 28, 2023 - SE Louisiana 80 vs. New Orleans 64
- Jan 26, 2023 - SE Louisiana 92 vs. New Orleans 87
- Mar 11, 2022 - SE Louisiana 74 vs. New Orleans 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 79
- Jan 20, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. SE Louisiana 72