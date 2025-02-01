Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: New Orleans 4-17, SE Louisiana 12-9

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the SE Louisiana Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. The Privateers are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Last Monday, things could have been worse for New Orleans, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-58 loss to Incarnate Word.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, SE Louisiana's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston Chr. The Lions didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 4-17. As for SE Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.

New Orleans is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-11 against the spread).

New Orleans might still be hurting after the devastating 91-71 loss they got from SE Louisiana when the teams last played back in January. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point New Orleans was down 47-27.

SE Louisiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.