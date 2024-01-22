Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Northwestern State 5-13, SE Louisiana 6-12

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the SE Louisiana Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 22nd at Pride Roofing University Center. SE Louisiana is crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Northwestern State will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern State proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Privateers as the Demons made off with a 92-67 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-18.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SE Louisiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. The game between the Lions and the Lions wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lions falling 68-52 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

The Demons' win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-13. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Northwestern State will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid win over SE Louisiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 81-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lions slightly, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.