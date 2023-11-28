Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-1, SE Louisiana 1-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After five games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. They will take on the Southern-NOLA Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. SE Louisiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Lions came up short against the Tigers and fell 91-77.

Southern-NOLA kicked off their season on the road on November 11th and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 106-69 defeat at the hands of the Privateers. Southern-NOLA found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losses dropped the Lions to 1-5 and the Tigers to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Louisiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern-NOLA struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over Southern-NOLA in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, winning 79-74. Will SE Louisiana repeat their success, or does Southern-NOLA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won both of the games they've played against Southern-NOLA in the last 6 years.