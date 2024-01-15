Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 9-7, SE Louisiana 6-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. The SE Louisiana Lions and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pride Roofing University Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Lions came up short against the Cowboys and fell 74-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, TX A&M-CC's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Privateers by a score of 83-80. TX A&M-CC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for the Islanders, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

SE Louisiana came up short against TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 83-72. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.