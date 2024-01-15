Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 9-7, SE Louisiana 6-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. The SE Louisiana Lions and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pride Roofing University Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Lions came up short against the Cowboys and fell 74-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, TX A&M-CC's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Privateers by a score of 83-80. TX A&M-CC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for the Islanders, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

SE Louisiana came up short against TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 83-72. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 83 vs. SE Louisiana 72
  • Jan 12, 2023 - SE Louisiana 85 vs. TX A&M-CC 82
  • Mar 12, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 73 vs. SE Louisiana 65
  • Feb 17, 2022 - SE Louisiana 83 vs. TX A&M-CC 74
  • Jan 27, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 86 vs. SE Louisiana 71
  • Feb 22, 2021 - SE Louisiana 78 vs. TX A&M-CC 75
  • Jan 13, 2021 - SE Louisiana 76 vs. TX A&M-CC 63
  • Jan 15, 2020 - SE Louisiana 62 vs. TX A&M-CC 56
  • Jan 04, 2020 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. TX A&M-CC 80
  • Feb 06, 2019 - SE Louisiana 64 vs. TX A&M-CC 58