Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-3, SE Missouri State 0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will head out on the road to face off against the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Show Me Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the Commodores. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Daniel Sofield, who scored 11 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for SE Missouri State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 76-57 loss at the hands of the Aces. SE Missouri State can't seem to catch a break and have yet to win any of their three games.

BJ Ward put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 9 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

This is the second loss in a row for the Bears and nudges their season record down to 1-3. As for the Redhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Cent. Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a 4-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Redhawks, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.