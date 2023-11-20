Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-3, SE Missouri State 0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will be playing at home against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Show Me Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for SE Missouri State, but boy were they wrong. Their bruising 76-57 defeat to the Aces might stick with them for a while. SE Missouri State's loss keeps them winless this season.

The losing side was boosted by BJ Ward, who scored 9 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 75-71 to the Commodores. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the loss, Cent. Arkansas got a solid performance out of Daniel Sofield, who scored 11 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Redhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Bears, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

SE Missouri State took their victory against Cent. Arkansas when the teams last played back in December of 2016 by a conclusive 87-63. Does SE Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cent. Arkansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.