Who's Playing

Harris Stowe State College Hornets @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Harris Stowe State College 0-0, SE Missouri State 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will host the Harris Stowe State College Hornets to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 6th at Show Me Center.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Harris Stowe State College were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 30.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Harris Stowe State College finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, SE Missouri State sure didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.

Harris Stowe State College came up short against SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in December of 2015, falling 94-84. Can Harris Stowe State College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.