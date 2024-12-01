Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, SE Missouri State looks much better today on their home court. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Kansas City 40-21.

SE Missouri State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Kansas City 4-4, SE Missouri State 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. The Roos are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Kansas City will head into Sunday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a two-point loss in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against PR-Rio Piedras on Sunday. Kansas City took their matchup with ease, bagging an 88-55 victory over PR-Rio Piedras. The Roos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 23 points or more this season.

Kansas City was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as PR-Rio Piedras only posted ten.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State came up short against UNC-Ash. last Friday and fell 72-64.

The win got Kansas City back to even at 4-4. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Kansas City has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11 threes per game. However, it's not like SE Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Kansas City against SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 74-44 victory. In that match, Kansas City amassed a halftime lead of 38-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Kansas City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State and Kansas City both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.