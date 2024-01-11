Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Lindenwood 6-9, SE Missouri State 6-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State will be strutting in after a win while Lindenwood will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, the Redhawks earned a 71-61 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Lindenwood found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 68-57 to the Leathernecks. That's two games in a row now that Lindenwood has lost by exactly 11 points.

The Redhawks' victory bumped their record up to 6-10. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

SE Missouri State took their victory against Lindenwood when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 84-65. Does SE Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lindenwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.