Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Little Rock 16-11, SE Missouri State 8-19

What to Know

SE Missouri State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Trojans will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

The matchup between SE Missouri State and the Cougars on Saturday hardly resembled the 52-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Redhawks took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. The contest was a 39-39 toss-up at halftime, but SE Missouri State couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, the Trojans strolled past the Screaming Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 80-62.

The Redhawks dropped their record down to 8-19 with that loss, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Trojans, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season.

While only Little Rock took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Little Rock is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

SE Missouri State came up short against the Trojans in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-61. Will SE Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Little Rock is a big 8.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.