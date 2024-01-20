Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: SIUE 11-8, SE Missouri State 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on January 20th at Show Me Center.

While it was all tied up 37-37 at halftime, SE Missouri State was not quite Tennessee Tech's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Redhawks took a 70-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. SE Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, SIUE had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They blew past the Lions 78-59. Winning is a bit easier when you make 12 more threes than your opponent, as SIUE did.

The Redhawks bumped their record down to 6-12 with that loss, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Cougars, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-8.

SE Missouri State ended up a good deal behind SIUE when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 93-78. Will SE Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.

  • Feb 25, 2023 - SIUE 93 vs. SE Missouri State 78
  • Dec 31, 2022 - SE Missouri State 82 vs. SIUE 73
  • Feb 07, 2022 - SE Missouri State 76 vs. SIUE 47
  • Jan 29, 2022 - SE Missouri State 85 vs. SIUE 77
  • Feb 27, 2021 - SE Missouri State 69 vs. SIUE 63
  • Jan 28, 2021 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. SIUE 62
  • Feb 15, 2020 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. SIUE 71
  • Jan 23, 2020 - SIUE 84 vs. SE Missouri State 65
  • Jan 24, 2019 - SIUE 87 vs. SE Missouri State 86
  • Jan 03, 2019 - SIUE 94 vs. SE Missouri State 88