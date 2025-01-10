Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Southern Indiana 6-8, SE Missouri State 8-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, SE Missouri State is heading back home. They and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Show Me Center.

SE Missouri State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UT Martin just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Skyhawks by a score of 66-63. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Redhawks in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though they lost, SE Missouri State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee Tech.

SE Missouri State's loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Southern Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

SE Missouri State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Southern Indiana in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. Does SE Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern Indiana turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Indiana.