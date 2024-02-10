Who's Playing
Tennessee State Tigers @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: Tennessee State 14-10, SE Missouri State 8-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
SE Missouri State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:45 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
SE Missouri State came into Thursday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They blew past the Golden Eagles 88-69. The oddsmakers were on SE Missouri State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Lions 65-55 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee State.
The Redhawks' victory bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-10 record this season.
SE Missouri State beat the Tigers 91-83 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Tennessee State is a 3.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 138.5 points.
Series History
SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.
- Mar 02, 2023 - SE Missouri State 91 vs. Tennessee State 83
- Feb 09, 2023 - Tennessee State 85 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 26, 2023 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Tennessee State 75
- Mar 03, 2022 - SE Missouri State 79 vs. Tennessee State 55
- Jan 20, 2022 - SE Missouri State 85 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Tennessee State 95 vs. SE Missouri State 84
- Jan 19, 2021 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Tennessee State 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tennessee State 75 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Feb 28, 2019 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee State 74