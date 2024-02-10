Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Tennessee State 14-10, SE Missouri State 8-16

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Missouri State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:45 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

SE Missouri State came into Thursday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They blew past the Golden Eagles 88-69. The oddsmakers were on SE Missouri State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Lions 65-55 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee State.

The Redhawks' victory bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-10 record this season.

SE Missouri State beat the Tigers 91-83 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tennessee State is a 3.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.