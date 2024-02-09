Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for SE Missouri State after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tennessee Tech 49-28. SE Missouri State took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

SE Missouri State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-16, SE Missouri State 7-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Tennessee Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Show Me Center. Tennessee Tech is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Eagles and fell 67-60. Tennessee Tech has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 76-55 defeat to the Leathernecks. SE Missouri State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.

The Golden Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-16.

Tennessee Tech beat the Redhawks 70-59 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tennessee Tech is a slight 1-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.