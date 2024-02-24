Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: UT Martin 18-10, SE Missouri State 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

What to Know

UT Martin is 8-2 against the Redhawks since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:45 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while UT Martin will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Even though Lindenwood scored an imposing 82 points on Thursday, UT Martin still came out on top. The Skyhawks blew past the Lions 106-82. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.7% better than the opposition, as UT Martin's was.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Redhawks as they lost 83-61 to the Trojans on Thursday.

The Skyhawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for the Redhawks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SE Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, the Redhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UT Martin against the Redhawks in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 84-58 victory. With UT Martin ahead 44-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

UT Martin is a big 8-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

UT Martin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.