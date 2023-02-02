Who's Playing

Little Rock @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Little Rock 7-16; SE Missouri State 12-11

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans are on the road again on Thursday and play against the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Show Me Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, Little Rock has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday, sneaking past 91-89.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Illinois Panthers this past Saturday, taking their contest 79-68.

The wins brought the Trojans up to 7-16 and the Redhawks to 12-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Little Rock is 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.1 on average. SE Missouri States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 48th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Series History

SE Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.