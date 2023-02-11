Who's Playing
Morehead State @ SE Missouri State
Current Records: Morehead State 16-10; SE Missouri State 13-13
What to Know
The SE Missouri State Redhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Redhawks and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
SE Missouri State suffered a grim 85-65 defeat to the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and SE Missouri State was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Morehead State as they fell 72-68 to the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SE Missouri State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - SE Missouri State 91 vs. Morehead State 86
- Feb 19, 2022 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Morehead State 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Morehead State 74 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - Morehead State 61 vs. SE Missouri State 54
- Jan 21, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morehead State 64 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Morehead State 90 vs. SE Missouri State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Morehead State 73 vs. SE Missouri State 69
- Feb 08, 2018 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Morehead State 62
- Jan 11, 2018 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Morehead State 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Morehead State 89 vs. SE Missouri State 81
- Jan 07, 2016 - Morehead State 96 vs. SE Missouri State 69