Who's Playing

Morehead State @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Morehead State 16-10; SE Missouri State 13-13

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Redhawks and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

SE Missouri State suffered a grim 85-65 defeat to the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and SE Missouri State was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Morehead State as they fell 72-68 to the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SE Missouri State.