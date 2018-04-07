Sean Miller could owe $1 million penalty for criminal charge or major NCAA violation
Arizona coach had amendment added into his contract stipulating he could owe big cash if he breaks NCAA rules
An amendment added to Sean Miller's contact that was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents this week stipulates that he could owe big money to the University of Arizona if were found guilty of a crime or if he committed a major NCAA violation.
According to the Associated Press, the new amendment added to his contract states that Miller could face a $1 million penalty if he were found guilty of any of the above -- specifically notable because of his alleged involvement in a nefarious recruitment process to land five-star big man Deandre Ayton, who just completed his freshman season at Arizona.
The amendment to Miller's current contract comes on the heels of an explosive ESPN report alleging Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to help lure Ayton to Tucson.
Miller has vehemently denied the report, as has Ayton; ESPN's original story and timeline has been adjusted multiple times since its publication.
The Wildcats won both the Pac-12 regular season and postseason tournament, collecting an impressive 27-8 record. However, they were ousted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Buffalo, and none of their five starters are expected back next season.
