Sean Miller news conference: How to watch Arizona coach address FBI scandal live

Sean Miller missed Arizona's game on Saturday night against Oregon in the wake of an ESPN report published Friday alleging he was caught on an FBI wiretap engaging ex-agent Christian Dawkins about a $100,000 payment to deliver the services of five-star freshman Deandre Ayton.

ESPN has since issued two amendments to the original story -- first, that the date was April 2016 and not 2017 as originally reported, and second, that the date was just sometime in 2016, with the spring timeline being dropped entirely.

Despite several glaring holes in the story, however, Miller's status is still up in the air at Arizona. He's since issued a public statement claiming he would be "vindicated" in the matter, and Arizona announced that Miller will address the media publicly for the first time on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET. There will be no questions, according to Arizona sports journalist Paola Boivin.

