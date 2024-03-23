Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Delaware State 13-17, Seattle 18-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets and the Seattle Redhawks are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Center in a MEAC postseason contest. Delaware State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Delaware State suffered their closest loss since January 27th on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bison by a score of 70-67. Delaware State has not had much luck with Howard recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite their loss, Delaware State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jevin Muniz, who scored 24 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Martaz Robinson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seattle probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Cal Baptist. The Redhawks fell 80-72 to the Antelopes on Friday.

Like Delaware State, Seattle lost despite seeing results from several players. Alex Schumacher led the charge by scoring 21 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Seyi Reiley, who scored 11 points.

The Hornets' defeat dropped their record down to 15-18. As for the Redhawks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-14 record this season.

Delaware State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Delaware State is expected to win, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Seattle is a big 12.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 136.5 points.

