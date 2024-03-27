Halftime Report

Seattle and Fairfield have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-24, Seattle has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Seattle keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-14 in no time. On the other hand, Fairfield will have to make due with a 24-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Fairfield 20-11, Seattle 18-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks and the Fairfield Stags are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ocean Center in a WAC postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Seattle earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Monday. They walked away with a 71-57 victory over Evansville. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, Fairfield posted their closest victory since February 10th on Monday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Chicago State 77-74.

Seattle has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-14 record this season. As for Fairfield, their win bumped their record up to 24-12.

Seattle is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Seattle is expected to win, but their 8-12 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Seattle came out on top in a nail-biter against Fairfield in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, sneaking past 83-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seattle is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.