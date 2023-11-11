Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Montana State 1-0, Seattle 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Montana State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 103-63 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Montana State did.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks beat the Panthers 71-60 on Wednesday.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Redhawks, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Montana State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-11-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Seattle is a big 12-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.