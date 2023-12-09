Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Northwest 0-1, Seattle 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seattle is 5-0 against Northwest since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Seattle Redhawks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Northwest Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Redhawk Center. Seattle might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Redhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Thunderbirds, taking the game 73-63.

Meanwhile, Northwest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Bengals, falling 85-51. Northwest found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Redhawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Seattle against Northwest when the teams last played back in December of 2021 as the squad secured a 100-68 victory. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Northwest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seattle has won all of the games they've played against Northwest in the last 8 years.