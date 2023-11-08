Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Prairie View 1-0, Seattle 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will host the Prairie View Panthers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Redhawk Center.

Field goal percentage could be a deciding factor in this game, as both teams struggled in that department last year. Seattle were ranked 350th in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 40.2% over the course of the season. Prairie View, meanwhile, were ranked 345th at 41.1%.

Looking back to last season, Seattle finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Prairie View sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

As for their game on Wednesday, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.

Everything came up roses for Seattle against Prairie View in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 as the team secured a 102-64 victory. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 16-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.