Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Seattle and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Southern Utah 47-22.

If Seattle keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-10 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Utah will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Seattle 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. The Thunderbirds are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, Southern Utah finally turned things around against UT Arlington on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-68 victory over the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Seattle made easy work of Utah Tech on Thursday and carried off an 82-62 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Redhawks have posted against the Trailblazers since February 6, 2021.

Seattle smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Southern Utah now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Seattle, their win bumped their record up to 7-10.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Seattle is expected to win, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Southern Utah came up short against Seattle when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 78-68. Can Southern Utah avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 8.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Southern Utah.