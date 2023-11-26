Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UC San Diego 4-1, Seattle 2-2

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Redhawks will be playing at home against the UC San Diego Tritons at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redhawk Center. Seattle come into this contest with the #262 defense in the league, having only allowed 61 points per game on average this season.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Seattle made sure to put some points up on the board against Idaho on Wednesday. The Redhawks steamrolled past the Vandals 92-55 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as Seattle did.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They fell just short of the Vandals by a score of 73-70. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Seattle beat UC San Diego 85-71 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does Seattle have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC San Diego turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 2 years.