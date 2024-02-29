Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UT Arlington 15-13, Seattle 18-10

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Redhawk Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, UT Arlington's game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Trailblazers by a score of 89-78. With that victory, UT Arlington brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Seattle waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Vaqueros 84-56 at home. The score was close at the half, but Seattle pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

The Mavericks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-13 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their win bumped their record up to 18-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Seattle is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UT Arlington.