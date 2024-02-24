Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-20, Seattle 17-10

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Redhawk Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley is crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while Seattle will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

After a 89-84 finish the last time they played, Seattle and the Lumberjacks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Everything went the Redhawks' way against the Lumberjacks on Thursday as the Redhawks made off with a 69-49 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, as Seattle's was.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros came up short against the Wolverines on Thursday and fell 70-59.

The Redhawks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-20.

Seattle and the Vaqueros were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Redhawks came up empty-handed after a 81-80 defeat. Will Seattle have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Seattle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.