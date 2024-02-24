Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-20, Seattle 17-10

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Redhawk Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley is crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while Seattle will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

After a 89-84 finish the last time they played, Seattle and the Lumberjacks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Everything went the Redhawks' way against the Lumberjacks on Thursday as the Redhawks made off with a 69-49 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, as Seattle's was.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros came up short against the Wolverines on Thursday and fell 70-59.

The Redhawks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-20.

Seattle and the Vaqueros were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Redhawks came up empty-handed after a 81-80 defeat. Will Seattle have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Seattle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 81 vs. Seattle 80
  • Jan 05, 2023 - Seattle 66 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
  • Feb 16, 2022 - Seattle 102 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 62
  • Feb 10, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 59
  • Feb 15, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 79 vs. Seattle 72
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Seattle 91 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 74
  • Feb 14, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 59 vs. Seattle 44
  • Jan 19, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 67 vs. Seattle 62
  • Mar 08, 2018 - Seattle 77 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 60
  • Feb 15, 2018 - Seattle 85 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 68