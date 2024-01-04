Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Utah Tech 6-7, Seattle 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Redhawk Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Utah Tech scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They secured a 96-92 W over the Panthers. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Utah Tech as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

UTEP typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Miners by a score of 73-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

The Trailblazers' win bumped their record up to 6-7. As for the Redhawks, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-5.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead to Thursday, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Everything came up roses for Utah Tech against Seattle in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 93-56 win. With Utah Tech ahead 56-30 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Seattle is a big 11-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Utah Tech.