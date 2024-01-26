Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Utah Valley 9-10, Seattle 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Redhawk Center. Utah Valley is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Wolverines were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trailblazers, taking the game 84-71.

Meanwhile, Seattle's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Antelopes by a score of 86-79. With that win, Seattle brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Wolverines' victory bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Redhawks, their win bumped their record up to 11-8.

Utah Valley beat Seattle 78-72 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.

  • Nov 29, 2023 - Utah Valley 78 vs. Seattle 72
  • Feb 18, 2023 - Utah Valley 67 vs. Seattle 58
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Seattle 85 vs. Utah Valley 80
  • Feb 24, 2022 - Utah Valley 67 vs. Seattle 52
  • Jan 12, 2022 - Seattle 71 vs. Utah Valley 65
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Utah Valley 93 vs. Seattle 92
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Seattle 87 vs. Utah Valley 85
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Seattle 83 vs. Utah Valley 50
  • Feb 26, 2019 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Seattle 68
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Utah Valley 88 vs. Seattle 78