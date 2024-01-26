Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Utah Valley 9-10, Seattle 11-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Redhawk Center. Utah Valley is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Wolverines were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trailblazers, taking the game 84-71.

Meanwhile, Seattle's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Antelopes by a score of 86-79. With that win, Seattle brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Wolverines' victory bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Redhawks, their win bumped their record up to 11-8.

Utah Valley beat Seattle 78-72 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.