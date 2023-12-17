Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Washington 6-3, Seattle 6-4

What to Know

Seattle will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Washington Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle's defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for Washington.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Redhawks had to settle for a 62-59 loss against the Dons. Seattle got off to an early lead (up 15 with 10:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cameron Tyson, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

Even though Washington has not done well against Gonzaga recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way last Saturday. The Huskies came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 78-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Washington.

Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Franck Kepnang led the charge by scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

The Redhawks bumped their record down to 6-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Huskies, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

While only Washington took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Seattle came up short against Washington in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 77-66. Will Seattle have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington is a 4.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 8 years.