Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Washington 6-3, Seattle 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Washington has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Seattle Redhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. Washington might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Even though Washington has not done well against Gonzaga recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Huskies walked away with a 78-73 victory over the Bulldogs.

Washington's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Franck Kepnang, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Redhawks had to settle for a 62-59 loss against the Dons on Wednesday. Seattle got off to an early lead (up 15 with 10:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cameron Tyson, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Huskies pushed their record up to 6-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

Washington beat Seattle 77-66 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Washington has won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 8 years.